WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Is Dealing With "Severe Brain Trauma"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Is Dealing With "Severe Brain Trauma"

During the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed his recent health issues and revealed he is dealing with "severe brain trauma" as a result of wrestling for 20 years. He explained:

“I’m dealing with this, this is legit. I don’t have Alzheimer’s and I don’t have dementia but they said, ‘Ted, you have something, we just simply call it severe brain trauma.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I only wrestled for maybe almost 20 years, so I’m not surprised that I might have a little brain trauma. What it affects is my memory and they say it’ll be easier for you to remember something you did 40 or 50 years ago but the short-term memory, some of the stuff right now, it’s bits and pieces.”

“There were no days off, that was seven days a week we wrestled. Until I went to the WWF and even then when I first started with them, it was three straight weeks on, 21 days, 21 cities, and then you go home for a week. Then they eventually changed it to 10 on, three off, four on, and three off, so you were home a little more. But again, I thank God I’m still here.”

WNS wishes Ted DiBiase all the very best with his health and future.

Santino Marella Once Pitched A Hypnosis Storyline To WWE Creative

During an interview with Metro, Santino Marella revealed he once pitched a hypnosis story to WWE to help fans take him more seriously. Marel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2023 05:21PM

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase #ted dibiase sr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82239/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer