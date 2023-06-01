Santino Marella Once Pitched A Hypnosis Storyline To WWE Creative

During an interview with Metro, Santino Marella revealed he once pitched a hypnosis story to WWE to help fans take him more seriously. Marella said:

“I pitched one story where I wanted to have a hypnotist hypnotize Santino. When he was under the hypnosis, he was this killer and then the hypnosis was removed and he started losing again. And then he had that moment where someone talked to him, that speech in the movie like, ‘Even though you were under hypnosis that was you, you did that stuff,’ and then we can transition to a little more legitimate fighter.”

He added the storyline might have been too highbrow for WWE, “But you know, you can make the best steak in the world but if it’s a bologna sandwich market, well, you better make bologna sandwich, right?”