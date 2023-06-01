Eric Bischoff Believes The Giant Should Have Been Used Better In WCW

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed The Giant (Big Show/Paul Wight) in WCW and how he believes the company should have taken a "less is more" approach to make him a special attraction:

“I argue that although we didn’t do this, we should have done this. I think The Giant should have been an attraction. The less you see of Hogan—this is gonna sound like a shot and it’s not; it’s actually a compliment—but the less you see of a Hulk Hogan on a regular basis, the less you see of Roddy Piper, the less you see of The Giant for different reasons, the more valuable that they become.

“Again, because they just didn’t need to get over, they were already over. Giant because he was The Giant, because of his size and his unique attributes, everything that he brought with him through the curtain, that was a less is more type of a character, and I think that’s proven to be true with Giant. He’s a specialty attraction, just like Andre The Giant was a specialty attraction.”