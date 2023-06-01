WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Believes The Giant Should Have Been Used Better In WCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

Eric Bischoff Believes The Giant Should Have Been Used Better In WCW

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed The Giant (Big Show/Paul Wight) in WCW and how he believes the company should have taken a "less is more" approach to make him a special attraction:

“I argue that although we didn’t do this, we should have done this. I think The Giant should have been an attraction. The less you see of Hogan—this is gonna sound like a shot and it’s not; it’s actually a compliment—but the less you see of a Hulk Hogan on a regular basis, the less you see of Roddy Piper, the less you see of The Giant for different reasons, the more valuable that they become.

“Again, because they just didn’t need to get over, they were already over. Giant because he was The Giant, because of his size and his unique attributes, everything that he brought with him through the curtain, that was a less is more type of a character, and I think that’s proven to be true with Giant. He’s a specialty attraction, just like Andre The Giant was a specialty attraction.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2023 01:37PM


Tags: #wwe #wcw #eric bischoff #the giant #big show

