Alexa Bliss Addresses Her Contractual Status With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

During a recent interview with themessenger.com, Alexa Bliss discussed finding out about her pregnancy and contractual status with WWE. She said:

“I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, ‘Oh sh*t.’”

“WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.”

