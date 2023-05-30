Dark Side Of The Ring Returns To VICE TV For Season 4 Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2023

Dark Side of the Ring season 4 premiers tonight at 10 PM EST featuring an episode on Chris Candido and Tammy "Sunny"Sytch. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“The teenage romance of wrestling prodigy Chris Candido and Tammy Sunny Sytch, his love-to-hate manager, gets torn apart by infidelity, addiction and mutual self-destruction.”

The following are episode descriptions for the upcoming episodes this season:

Wednesday, June 6 – Shattered: The Magnum TA Story – “Wrestling hearththrob Terry Magnum T.A. Allen was destined for worldwide stardom, but one rainy night altered his career and the future of wrestling forever.”

Wednesday, June 14 – Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty – “Florida became a wrestling mecca for decades under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threatened to eclipse their legacy.”

Tuesday, June 20 – What Happened to Doink the Clown? – “Matt Borne, the man behind Doink the Clown, lived a life of unhinged violence and substance abuse until his shocking death left his family questioning if it really was an accident.”