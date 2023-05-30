Ronda Rousey Says Women’s Tag Team Division Is "Dismally Shallow"

On Monday's WWE RAW, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. During an interview with NYPost.com, Rousey discussed their future with the gold:

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem. I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw. But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”