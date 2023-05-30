Alexa Bliss Announces She Is Pregnant

In a heartwarming social media reveal earlier today, Alexa Bliss, the beloved WWE Superstar, took to Instagram to share some incredibly exciting news with her fans. Alongside a captivating photo, Bliss joyfully announced that she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child together. With the due date set for December, the end of the year promises to be an extra special time for this radiant couple.
You can see the post below.
View this post on Instagram
