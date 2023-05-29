WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE RAW Superstar In Town

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2023

WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly in town for tonight's episode, according to PWInsider.

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of action since the WWE live event back in September 2022 when he went up against Bobby Lashley. During his time away he underwent hip surgery.

The company has been teasing the return of Ciampa with insider source Boozer #BWE, reporting "Ciampa being reviewed for clear."

Ciampa’s former tag team partner Johnny Gargano recently reunited with The Way on RAW following the Draft and teased that "he" would soon be back, many believe "he" is Ciampa.

There is no indication Ciampa will appear on the episode but never say never.

Source: PWInsider, Boozer #BWE
Tags: #wwe #raw #tommaso ciampa

