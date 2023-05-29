WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE RAW: A Big Main Event Planned To Kickoff A New Chapter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2023

Insider source Boozer #BWE, has revealed several planned matches for tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, which will serve as the fallout show following Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The source is reporting:

The Miz will go up against Ricochet while Bronson Reed will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a RAW Money in the Bank qualifying match.

There will be a backstage promo with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and the feud between Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh will continue.

The Judgment Day will be on the lookout for WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn while Imperium and Alpha Academy face off to see who gets a future title match. 

It is also being reported that Rollins "finds himself in an uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of Raw."

Additionally, a big main event is planned to kick off a new chapter, although no details as to who will be involved.

