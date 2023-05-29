SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE RAW: A Big Main Event Planned To Kickoff A New Chapter

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Insider source Boozer #BWE, has revealed several planned matches for tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, which will serve as the fallout show following Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The source is reporting:

The Miz will go up against Ricochet while Bronson Reed will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a RAW Money in the Bank qualifying match.

There will be a backstage promo with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and the feud between Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh will continue.

The Judgment Day will be on the lookout for WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn while Imperium and Alpha Academy face off to see who gets a future title match.

It is also being reported that Rollins "finds himself in an uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of Raw."

Additionally, a big main event is planned to kick off a new chapter, although no details as to who will be involved.