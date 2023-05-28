Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Title At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Carmelo Hayes remains dominant after defeating Bron Breakker at WWE NXT Battleground 2023 to retain the NXT Championship.

Hayes picked up the win against Breakker in the main event of Sunday’s premium live event. Hayes picked up the pinfall win after delivering the Nothing But Net.

Hayes captured the title from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Hayes stood tall to end the show.

