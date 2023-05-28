WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Title At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Carmelo Hayes remains dominant after defeating Bron Breakker at WWE NXT Battleground 2023 to retain the NXT Championship.

Hayes picked up the win against Breakker in the main event of Sunday’s premium live event. Hayes picked up the pinfall win after delivering the Nothing But Net.

Hayes captured the title from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. 

Hayes stood tall to end the show.

Check out full WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results:

WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM

 

 

 

 


