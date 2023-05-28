WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tiffany Stratton Crowned New NXT Women's Champion At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Sunday's WWE NXT Battleground premium live event from Lowell, Massachusetts featured the final of the NXT Women’s Championship tournament.

The title had been vacated by Indi Hartwell due to injury and the fact she was moved to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

The final at Battleground saw Tiffany Stratton against Lyra Valkyria. Many were surprised Valkria was in the final bout but there was no surprise in the winner and new NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023 The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM


