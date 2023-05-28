Tiffany Stratton Crowned New NXT Women's Champion At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Sunday's WWE NXT Battleground premium live event from Lowell, Massachusetts featured the final of the NXT Women’s Championship tournament.
The title had been vacated by Indi Hartwell due to injury and the fact she was moved to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.
The final at Battleground saw Tiffany Stratton against Lyra Valkyria. Many were surprised Valkria was in the final bout but there was no surprise in the winner and new NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton.
Tiffany Stratton's moonsault is simply PERFECT #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/T2YEBac5wW— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 29, 2023
The Era of Tiffany Stratton has started. ⭐#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Mu1P6bwBxv— t ☆ (@thebujee) May 29, 2023
