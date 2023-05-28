WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Gallus Retain Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Gallus Retain Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Gallus defeated The Creed Brothers to defend their Tag Team Championships at NXT Battleground 2023.

The champions defeated the Diamond Mine to hold onto their titles which they have heald for for 114 days, having won the straps in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Vengeance Day.

They picked up the win after Ava came down and attacked Ivy Nile which allowed Gallus to pick up 1..2...3!

WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023 The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #battleground #results #gallus #ghe creed brothers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82196/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer