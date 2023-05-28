Gallus Retain Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Gallus defeated The Creed Brothers to defend their Tag Team Championships at NXT Battleground 2023.

The champions defeated the Diamond Mine to hold onto their titles which they have heald for for 114 days, having won the straps in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Vengeance Day.

They picked up the win after Ava came down and attacked Ivy Nile which allowed Gallus to pick up 1..2...3!