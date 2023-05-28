Wardlow Wins Ladder Match To Retain The TNT Title AT AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Wardlow has retained the AEW TNT Championship.
Wardlow defeated Christian Cage in a Ladder Match during Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The match featured lots of back-and-forth action and some hot spots!
This match featured a spot where Cage was climbing the ladder and Wardlow's coach, Arn Anderson, gave him a pep talk. Wardlow got up and jumped from the ropes to the ladder and the ladder collapsed sending him and Cage crashing to the ground!
The match concluded when Cage tried to climb the ladder while Wardlow was recovering from the Swanton he had delivered off the ladder, but Arn Anderson knocked Cage off the ladder directly into the arms of Wardlow who then powerbombed him. He climbed and grabbed the belt to retain!
