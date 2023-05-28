WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Wardlow Wins Ladder Match To Retain The TNT Title AT AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Wardlow Wins Ladder Match To Retain The TNT Title AT AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Wardlow has retained the AEW TNT Championship.

Wardlow defeated Christian Cage in a Ladder Match during Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The match featured lots of back-and-forth action and some hot spots!

This match featured a spot where Cage was climbing the ladder and Wardlow's coach, Arn Anderson, gave him a pep talk. Wardlow got up and jumped from the ropes to the ladder and the ladder collapsed sending him and Cage crashing to the ground!

The match concluded when Cage tried to climb the ladder while Wardlow was recovering from the Swanton he had delivered off the ladder, but Arn Anderson knocked Cage off the ladder directly into the arms of Wardlow who then powerbombed him. He climbed and grabbed the belt to retain!

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS    The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing #dynamite #results #wardlow #christian cage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82195/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer