AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/28/2023)

The official pre-show for AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 is now underway, as The Buy-In to AEW Double Or Nothing is now live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show as the camera pans inside the impressive Vegas venue.

We see the camera shot settle in to show Kazeem Famyude, Stokely Hathaway, Paul Wight and Renee Paquette are the pre-show hosts for The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing. They introduce themselves and then send things to their broadcast partner, RJ City.

RJ City is shown backstage. He tells Paul Wight he looks wonderful and then hypes up some of the big matches with a Howard Cossell touch to his voice. Paquette takes back over control of the broadcast and she runs down how fans can watch tonight's show.

Now the panelists take turns running down the matches scheduled for tonight's highly-anticipated, fifth-annual AEW Double Or Nothing premium live event. The match graphics for each contest flashes across the screen and we hear the crowd react in the background as they run down each one.

