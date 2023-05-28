WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTR Retain World Tag Tag Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

The third match of the night at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 saw FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with Jay Briscoe as the special guest referee. 

Jarrett and Lethal gave all they got but FTR was victorious in retaining their Tag Team Championships. During the match Sonjay Dutt kept interfering on behalf of Lethal and Jarrett, prompting Briscoe to eject him, and then eject Satnam Singh as well. 

When Aubrey Edwards came down to serve as referee she was nailed with a guitar by Karen Jarrett.

The match concluded when Jarrett got angry that Briscoe who recovered wouldn’t count the pin after a low blow. Jarrett slapped Briscoe and got slapped right into a Shatter Machine for the pinfall.

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

