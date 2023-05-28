FTR Retain World Tag Tag Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

The third match of the night at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 saw FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with Jay Briscoe as the special guest referee.
Jarrett and Lethal gave all they got but FTR was victorious in retaining their Tag Team Championships. During the match Sonjay Dutt kept interfering on behalf of Lethal and Jarrett, prompting Briscoe to eject him, and then eject Satnam Singh as well.
When Aubrey Edwards came down to serve as referee she was nailed with a guitar by Karen Jarrett.
The match concluded when Jarrett got angry that Briscoe who recovered wouldn’t count the pin after a low blow. Jarrett slapped Briscoe and got slapped right into a Shatter Machine for the pinfall.
The Champs #FTR pulling out ALL the stops!@DaxFTR @cashwheelerFTR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/lU8uSbRH2I
AND STILL TOP GUYS 🏆🏆— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 29, 2023
FTR defeats Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett to retain the @AEW World Tag Team Championships #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/3vuV2tQNWY
⚡ AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com