Ilja Dragunov Defeates Dijak In Last Man Standing Match At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Ilja Dragunov was the Last Man Standing at NXT Battleground 2023.
Dragunov defeated Dijak with a Heat Seeking Missle ring steps in the ring onto Dijak, which sent him head-first into a chair. The match featured some blood when Ilja cut his chin.
You are a madman @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!!!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/CvRjucMJE5— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
COAST TO COAST @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is putting it all on the line tonight at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/zgE50sqGCZ— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
This is getting uncomfortable...#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/iX1EKSEsV6— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023 The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner
