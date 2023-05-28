Noam Dar Retains NXT Heritage Cup At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Noam Dar has kept hold of the Heritage Cup, retaining the cup against Dragon Lee at NXT Battleground 2023.
Dar defeated Lee in the British Rounds match two falls to one. He won the match with a roll-up in the fifth round after Lash Legend entered through the crowd and hit Lee with a trash can!
Ora Mensah and Jakara Jackson also got involved. Dar first won the cup on the July 7, 2022, episode of NXT UK.
History is being made RIGHT NOW on #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/UDk5hx1LmX— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
.@dragonlee95 is rolling!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Lbo8XjXmM6— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
With a little help from @JakaraWWE and @lashlegendwwe, @NoamDar retains the NXT Heritage Cup...#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/7X3iwIKUqT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
Check out the full NXT Battleground 2023 results below:
⚡ WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts
