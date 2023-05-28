Noam Dar Retains NXT Heritage Cup At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Noam Dar has kept hold of the Heritage Cup, retaining the cup against Dragon Lee at NXT Battleground 2023.

Dar defeated Lee in the British Rounds match two falls to one. He won the match with a roll-up in the fifth round after Lash Legend entered through the crowd and hit Lee with a trash can!

Ora Mensah and Jakara Jackson also got involved. Dar first won the cup on the July 7, 2022, episode of NXT UK.

Check out the full NXT Battleground 2023 results below: