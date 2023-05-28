WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Noam Dar Retains NXT Heritage Cup At WWE NXT Battleground 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Noam Dar has kept hold of the Heritage Cup, retaining the cup against Dragon Lee at NXT Battleground 2023. 

Dar defeated Lee in the British Rounds match two falls to one. He won the match with a roll-up in the fifth round after Lash Legend entered through the crowd and hit Lee with a trash can!

Ora Mensah and Jakara Jackson also got involved. Dar first won the cup on the July 7, 2022, episode of NXT UK. 

Check out the full NXT Battleground 2023 results below:

WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023 The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM

 


