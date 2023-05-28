Claudio Castagnoli To Debut For NJPW Debut At NJPW Dominion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Claudio Castagnoli is heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

At the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 final Shota Umino announced that he, Jon Moxley, and Castagnoli will challenge Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship at NJPW Dominion on June 4.

The event will mark Moxley's first appearance for NJPW since 2020 at NJPW Dominion, while the event will mark Castagnoli’s debut.