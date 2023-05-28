Claudio Castagnoli To Debut For NJPW Debut At NJPW Dominion

Claudio Castagnoli is heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
At the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 final Shota Umino announced that he, Jon Moxley, and Castagnoli will challenge Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship at NJPW Dominion on June 4.
The event will mark Moxley's first appearance for NJPW since 2020 at NJPW Dominion, while the event will mark Castagnoli’s debut.
After a brutal attack in Ota tonight- @Shooter_us issued a challenge to Kazuchika Okada and the NEVER 6 man titles for Dominion- along with @jonmoxley.... and @ClaudioCSRO!#BOSJ30 report: https://t.co/owBwJV8eGB— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 28, 2023
Watch the replay now!https://t.co/an3suTFJim#njpw pic.twitter.com/AnOgDJ3lMj
⚡ Brand New Kurt Angle Signature Series Replica Title Belt Now Available
WWE has a new Signature Series championship belt that celebrates the career of the legendary Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The design is based [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 01:57PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com