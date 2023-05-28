WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Brand New Kurt Angle Signature Series Replica Title Belt Now Available

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Brand New Kurt Angle Signature Series Replica Title Belt Now Available

WWE has a new Signature Series championship belt that celebrates the career of the legendary Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The design is based on the WWE Undisputed Championship belt and covered in red, white a blue. The championship is available for $499.99 on WWEShop.com. The description reads: 

  • Brand: WWE Authentic
  • Imported
  • Strap measures approx. 53.7" x 11.7"
  • Main plate measures approx. 13.7" x 10.2"
  • First side plate measures approx. 4.1" x 4.2"
  • Second side plate measures approx. 3.2" x 3.3"
  • End cap measures approx. 2.1" x 3.8"
  • Weighs approx. 7.716 lbs.
  • Material: 100% Polyurethane - Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy - Center and Side Plates
  • Officially licensed


​​Description

Oh, it's true, it's damn true that this glorious Kurt Angle Signature Series Replica Title Belt can be yours! Kurt Angle built his career on three virtues: Intensity, Integrity and Intelligence. It's what catapulted him into the WWE Hall of Fame and is the spirit behind this magnificent creation. It's filled with tributes to the Olympic gold medalist's time inside the squared circle. The patriotic theme perfectly aligns with The Wrestling Machine's in-ring persona and gear. The back side of the belt features a reference to his Olympic triumph and his iconic catchphrase. The details on this Signature Series Replica Title Belt are so immaculate that you will feel like an "American Hero" when you show it off to friends and family.


Tags: #wwe #wwe shop #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82177/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer