Backstage News On Women's Matches At WWE Night Of Champions 2023

During Saturday's WWE Night of Champions 2023 from Saudi Arabia, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch with the help of Zoey Stark, Asuka won the RAW Women’s Title from Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya.

PWInsider reports a number of people in WWE were pleased with how all three matches were presented during Night of Champions. There was a lot of joy with how far the company has progressed since its initial deal with Saudi was announced.

"There were quite a few people in the company very happy about the fact they presented three women's matches today, feeling it was a sign of how far things have come since their deal with the Kingdom has started."