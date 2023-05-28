WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage News On Women's Matches At WWE Night Of Champions 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Backstage News On Women's Matches At WWE Night Of Champions 2023

During Saturday's WWE Night of Champions 2023 from Saudi Arabia, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch with the help of Zoey Stark, Asuka won the RAW Women’s Title from Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya. 

PWInsider reports a number of people in WWE were pleased with how all three matches were presented during Night of Champions. There was a lot of joy with how far the company has progressed since its initial deal with Saudi was announced. 

"There were quite a few people in the company very happy about the fact they presented three women's matches today,  feeling it was a sign of how far things have come since their deal with the Kingdom has started."

List Of WWE Producers For Night of Champions Revealed

PWInsider has revealed the WWE Producers for Saturday's Night of Champions matches: - AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heav [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 01:44PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus #becky lynch #asuka #bianca belair #rhea ripley #natalya #night of champions

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82183/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer