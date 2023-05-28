Rob Van Dam Recalls Backstage Confrontation With Kurt Angle

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam and conflict seem the unlikely combination, however, sometimes even the most chilled among us get a little aggravated.

During the latest episode of his podcast 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Van Dam recalled that during the WWE relaunch of ECW he butted heads with Kurt Angle:

“We might have bumped heads or something in the ring … the match was almost over.

He said something like, ‘You’re not listening to me.’ I took so much offense to that, you know? Being the veteran, and being in the position that I was, I was like, ‘What? I’m not listening to you?’

After the match, he left first, and I was still in the ring so hot about it. I got myself all worked up.”

Van Dam recalled storming backstage to confront Angle:

“I was like, ‘Kurt let’s talk outside — right now. I was steaming. You said, ‘I am not listening to you? Who the f–k are you?’

He goes, ‘I didn’t say that, did I? I didn’t mean it if I said that.’

Just like that, it was over and funny. It was him being crazy Kurt. He kinda got that nickname for some of the people.”

Van Dam went on to praise Angle and called him "gifted" in the ring:

“First of all, Kurt is such a great wrestler. He took to the business so quick, he was so gifted.

I liked the competitiveness of wrestling with somebody like that, because you know it was going to be way different than wrestling someone like, I don’t know, One Man Gang.

And because I had that ECW spirit and fire inside me, I wanted to stand up to him, even though he was an Olympic hero.”