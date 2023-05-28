nWo Members Reportedly "Frustrated" With WWE Merchandise

Fightful Select is reporting several members of the New World Order have expressed frustrations with an nWo t-shirt that was released by WWE recently.
Unnamed members felt the inclusion of WWE’s logo beneath that of the nWo undermined the shirt’s impact. It was also revealed Fanatics was made aware of the frustration as they handle all WWE merchandise these days.
The logo placement has also upset fans who feel the placement is unnecessary.
So my nWo Wolfpac shirt came today. Curious why they kept this off the online listing. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ULYlriot02— Will Washington (@WillWashington) April 16, 2023
⚡ List Of WWE Producers For Night of Champions Revealed
PWInsider has revealed the WWE Producers for Saturday's Night of Champions matches: - AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heav [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 01:44PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com