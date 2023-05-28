WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
nWo Members Reportedly "Frustrated" With WWE Merchandise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

nWo Members Reportedly "Frustrated" With WWE Merchandise

Fightful Select is reporting several members of the New World Order have expressed frustrations with an nWo t-shirt that was released by WWE recently.

Unnamed members felt the inclusion of WWE’s logo beneath that of the nWo undermined the shirt’s impact. It was also revealed Fanatics was made aware of the frustration as they handle all WWE merchandise these days. 

The logo placement has also upset fans who feel the placement is unnecessary. 

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nwo #fanatics

