Gangrel Reveals Backstage Scandal Cost Him A WWE Title Win

WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era. During the interview Gangrel commented on not winning a WWE title over a backstage scandal in 1999:
“I know for a fact I was supposed to win that night, but there were some disciplinary actions and I was innocent, but I got caught up in the middle of some stuff and it didn’t happen. Big scandal where somebody, I don’t know who it was, a backstage guy, he was taping people trying to sell him a bunch of steroids or something like. It was this big thing. Everybody had to get disciplined that even went in there and met with the guy. I happen to be one of the guys who was in there even though I didn’t do anything or whatnot, but I just got caught up in all that. That was weird stuff. I was just caught up in the wrong group. I could honestly say that it did cost me winning the European title that night.”
⚡ Brock Lesnar Defeats Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023
Brock Lesnar dominated in Saudi Arabia defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The following results are courtesy of Matt Boo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 27, 2023 07:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com