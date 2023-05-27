Brock Lesnar Defeats Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Brock Lesnar dominated in Saudi Arabia defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

It's time for our second bout in tonight's triple-main event. The co-headline of WWE Night of Champions will be the "fight" between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The video package airs now to set the tone for our second-to-last match of the show.

After the package wraps up, we return live inside the Jeddah SuperDome where the iconic sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme hits and out comes "The Beast Incarnate" looking ready for a fight, completely decked out in what he'd wear to the Octagon for a UFC bout.

He settles in the ring and his music fades down. The entrance tune for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" to an enormous reaction from the Saudi fans, who are shown on-camera singing along with his entire theme as he heads to the ring with fireworks and pyro exploding.

Michael Cole explains the titanium cast Cody is wearing on his arm as a result of his arm being broken by Lesnar during the build-up to this highly-anticipated showdown between "The American Nightmare" and "The Beast Incarnate."

Lesnar looks at Cody's arm in a cast and starts smiling. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Cody looks at Brock smiling and defiantly says, "You wanna fight?!" And Brock begins chasing him out of the ring and around the ringside area.

Back in the ring, Lesnar finally gets his massive paws on Cody. He begins Donkey Kong'ing him all over the ring with various suplexes, many of which Cody lands right on his injured arm during. Brock goes to pick Cody up and Cody starts blasting Brock over-and-over again with the titanium cast on his arm.

He knocks Lesnar out to the floor and then hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam. He dives through the ropes and blasts Brock with the cast on the way down. He leaps off the commentary desk and blasts him with the cast again.

We see the action resume in the ring again and once more Cody uses the cast as a weapon, leaping off the ropes like he'd do for a double axe-handle. He follows that up with a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter for a close near fall attempt.

Cody hits a Cross Rhodes and immediately sells his arm. The camera shows a close-up shot of a shocked looking Lesnar who walks into a second Cross Rhodes. Cody yells at Brock and waits for him to get up, before looking for a third one. Brock counters and snatches up a Kimura.

Lesnar hits the mat while having Cody locked in a Kimura. Brock screams and cranks away. Cody tries turning it into a pin like he did at Backlash, but Brock kicks out and starts cranking away on the arm some more. Cody screams in pain and eventually passes out from the pain.

He comes to just as the ref checks him, but he's still very much trapped as Brock cranks even more on it. Cody finally grabs the bottom rope and the ref makes Brock let the hold go. Brock picks Cody up and looks for an F-5 but Cody counters and hits another Cross-Rhodes. Brock kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

Rhodes starts using the cast as a weapon again but Brock ends up snatching him up and this time connecting with an F-5. He goes for the cover after a few seconds and Cody kicks out. The fans break out in a "This is Awesome" chant as the two slowly get back to their feet.

Once again we see Lesnar snatch Cody's broken arm up and lock him in a Kimura. He cranks away it and rolls through to sit on top and add some torque to it. This time Cody passes out due to the pain again. The bell sounds and Brock wins but he keeps the hold on. He cranks a bit more and eventually lets go.

Winner: Brock Lesnar