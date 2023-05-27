Full Match Order Revealed For WWE Night Of Champions 2023

The full planned match order for today’s May 27 WWE Night of Champions 2023 show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has leaked online.
According to Fightful Select, the match order is as follows:
World Heavyweight Championship – Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Raw Women’s Championship – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
SmackDown Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
