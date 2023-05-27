WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Full Match Order Revealed For WWE Night Of Champions 2023

Posted By: TTIOT on May 27, 2023

The full planned match order for today’s May 27 WWE Night of Champions 2023 show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has leaked online.

According to Fightful Select, the match order is as follows:

World Heavyweight Championship – Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Raw Women’s Championship – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

— TTIOT May 27, 2023 12:57PM


