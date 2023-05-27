WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible WWE Night Of Champions SPOILER Involving Top Superstar

Posted By: TTIOT on May 27, 2023

Today's WWE Night of Champions is set to kick off in a big way.

#BWE on Twitter reported earlier this week that WWE was considering that World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles kick off the show.

The reason for this is that Rollins needs to be back in the United States to continue filming on the movie his working on, Marvel's "Captain America: New World Order."

Some are viewing this as a clear sign AJ Styles will win as Rollins might not be around for the foreseeable due to filming commitments, although nothing is confirmed at this stage.

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Night of Champions 2023

— TTIOT May 27, 2023 12:53PM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #aj styles

