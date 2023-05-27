Possible WWE Night Of Champions SPOILER Involving Top Superstar

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Today's WWE Night of Champions is set to kick off in a big way.

#BWE on Twitter reported earlier this week that WWE was considering that World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles kick off the show.

The reason for this is that Rollins needs to be back in the United States to continue filming on the movie his working on, Marvel's "Captain America: New World Order."

Some are viewing this as a clear sign AJ Styles will win as Rollins might not be around for the foreseeable due to filming commitments, although nothing is confirmed at this stage.