Final Card For Tonight's WWE Night of Champions 2023

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event will air live today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The company is promoting three main events, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Tournament Finals for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Title
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com