Final Card For Tonight's WWE Night of Champions 2023

The company is promoting three main events, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Tournament Finals for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus