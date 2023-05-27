WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's WWE Night of Champions 2023

Posted By: TTIOT on May 27, 2023

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event will air live today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

The company is promoting three main events, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Tournament Finals for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Title
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus


