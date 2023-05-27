WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Superstar Ryback Threatens Legal Action

Posted By: TTIOT on May 27, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Ryback Threatens Legal Action

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed he is legal letters to several social media companies to complain about being shadow banned which is harming his post reach. Ryback tweeted:

“Legal letters going out to all the social media companies today. We have given you every opportunity to do the right thing and this is going to be pursued if not made right. This isn’t a game and is bigger than just me. Shadow ban technology has NO PLACE being used to begin with and is rooted in evil and corruption. @elonmusk you have failed to deliver on what you said you would do and I hope you take this very seriously. @twitter @instagram @meta @youtube @tiktok_us @snapchat @wwe @Endeavor good luck.”

Roman Reigns Reaches Impressive WWE Milestone, 1,000 Days As WWE Universal Champion

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached a major milestone ahead of Night of Champions 2023. On August 30, 2020 at WWE Pa [...]

— TTIOT May 27, 2023 01:02PM


Tags: #wwe #ryback

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82161/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer