Former WWE Superstar Ryback Threatens Legal Action

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed he is legal letters to several social media companies to complain about being shadow banned which is harming his post reach. Ryback tweeted:

“Legal letters going out to all the social media companies today. We have given you every opportunity to do the right thing and this is going to be pursued if not made right. This isn’t a game and is bigger than just me. Shadow ban technology has NO PLACE being used to begin with and is rooted in evil and corruption. @elonmusk you have failed to deliver on what you said you would do and I hope you take this very seriously. @twitter @instagram @meta @youtube @tiktok_us @snapchat @wwe @Endeavor good luck.”