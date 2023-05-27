Roman Reigns Reaches Impressive WWE Milestone, 1,000 Days As WWE Universal Champion

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached a major milestone ahead of Night of Champions 2023.
On August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to win the WWE Universal Championship, 1000 days later he is still champion!
Reigns would go on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2022.
"The Tribal Cheif" still has some impressive reigns to conquer with the legendary Bruno Sammartino holding the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship for 2,803 days. However, Sammartino’s second reign at 1,237 days is within reach. Likewise, Reigns could surpass Pedro Morales’ lengthy 1,027-day reign.
✨1000 DAYS✨— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
Join us next week as we celebrate @WWERomanReigns historic title reign on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/FeJ0OIJOro
