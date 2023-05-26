WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole Provides Update On Kyle O'Reilly

Posted By: Jim Higgins on May 26, 2023

Adam Cole Provides Update On Kyle O'Reilly

In a recent interview on Barstool Sports' 'Rasslin' program, Adam Cole delved into his upcoming Unsanctioned Match against Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, shedding light on various aspects of the bout. Amidst the discussion, Cole also addressed the current status of O'Reilly.

"He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track," Cole said of O'Reilly. "There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."

Cole continued, "Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon."

Source: Fightful.com
