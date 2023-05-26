Adam Cole Provides Update On Kyle O'Reilly

In a recent interview on Barstool Sports' 'Rasslin' program, Adam Cole delved into his upcoming Unsanctioned Match against Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, shedding light on various aspects of the bout. Amidst the discussion, Cole also addressed the current status of O'Reilly.

"He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track," Cole said of O'Reilly. "There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."