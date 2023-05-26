WWE Has Interest In Signing Two Top Free Agents

WWE is in the midst of a "hiring freeze" on talent, but that hasn't stopped the company showing interest in free agents from the world of pro wrestling.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is interested in signing Richard Holliday. They’re still also interested in NJPW’s Tama Tonga.

Meltzer wrote, “I don’t know if they will be signed but there has been talk internally in WWE of late about Richard Holliday because of the story of his beating cancer and in Tama Tonga, who there has been talk about for some time.”

In late 2022, Holliday revealed he’d been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In an update released recently, he revealed he has beaten it and is now in remission.