Latest News On Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Wrestling Again

They may have ended their feud but WWE is still planning to get Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns back in the ring for another match down the line.

The last time the pair met was WrestleMania 39 with Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At present, Cody is on RAW and Roman is on SmackDonn. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports:

“As far as long-term goes, Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term direction for the ultimate destination match. WrestleMania is a strong possibility but this far out there are so many things that can happen.”

While anything can happen, it should also be noted insider source WRKD Wrestling also recently reported that was considering a possible Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER match at WrestleMania 40 next April in Philadelphia.