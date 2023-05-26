Hulk Hogan Discusses Roman Reigns Historic Title Run

Hulk Hogan has for over 30 years held an impressive WWE Championship title run of 1,474 day. Hogan's reign spanned over three WrestleMania events until he dropped it to Andre the Giant in 1988.

During a recent interview with Forbes, "The Immortal One" discussed his title streak being threatened by current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hogan admitted he has a soft spot for Reigns as he was good friends with his father, Sika of the Wild Samoans.

"I got a soft spot in my heart for Roman. I was real good friends with his dad, Sika, one of the Wild Samoans, and of course his partner Afa. We had a barbecue in San Francisco after the Cow Palace, and the Samoans invited me over to their house. Little did I know there were going to be 40 or 50 of them there. The whole family was there. And next thing I know, we started drinking wine and eating barbecue. And I woke up like at five o’clock in the morning sleeping in the front yard with a bunch of his Samoan brothers."

Hogan also talked about Reigns’ skill as a performer and likes the fact he is authentic:

"So, I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for Roman, but I think he’s one of the only main event guys that’s keeping the art form alive. He can go out there and wing it. He doesn’t need a writer to tell him what to say"

Hogan put over Reigns for not needing to follow a choreographed script as Hogan believes this is the true art of pro wrestling:

"I can tell by the way he wrestles, he’s not following some choreographed pattern. He is really good with placement and physicality and knowing where he is at all the time in the ring. And it’s like when I wrestled, I never ever, ever talked about my match. I would see guys sit in the back room and talk for an hour about a five-minute match, and I’d go to Andre. I said “what are we doing tonight? ‘Don’t worry.’” I said “okay.” that’s how I was raised. And I see that in Roman. He’s got a feel, he’s got an instinct. He is keeping the art form alive. So I’m excited to see where he ends up with this thing."

Reigns’ current run with the WWE Universal Championship stands at 1,063 days and counting.