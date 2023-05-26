First Look At WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Ring In Saudi Arabia

The first look at the ring setup for WWE Night of Champions at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has leaked on social media. The event will go down on Saturday, May 27 with the company promoting three main events.

Below is the full card for the event:

- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. AJ Styles

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

- RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus