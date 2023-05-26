WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Look At WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Ring In Saudi Arabia

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

The first look at the ring setup for WWE Night of Champions at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has leaked on social media. The event will go down on Saturday, May 27 with the company promoting three main events.

Below is the full card for the event:

- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. AJ Styles

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

- RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus


