Dark Side of the Ring Producer Reveals Story They Originally Wanted For For Season 2

During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney revealed he originally wanted an episode about Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch for season two, and not season four. Husney explained:

"This story is one that we’ve been trying to make happen for a very long time. Going back to season two, we really want to do this story because it is a harrowing, dark story about a very young couple who got into this business. Chris was kind of born to be a wrestler in many ways, he was very passionate about wanting to be a wrestler at a very young age and was kind of destined to become a wrestler. When he met Tammy, kind of by chance, they met and were very close and she kind of got swept into the wrestling business, as you’ll see, it wasn’t her intention. She was a pre-med student at the time. It’s kind of this portrait of a very innocent, young, impressionable couple that gets swallowed up by the business. How they come out on the other end is completely far removed from where they started and that innocence. That’s the most shocking thing about it; how they started and where they wound up with Chris passing at a very young age and Tammy now facing potential criminal charges that are going to have her, potentially, in jail for a very long time with the manslaughter situation. That’s kind of the most intense part of it, is that. One we’ve tried to get off the ground many times and now we’ve finally pulled the trigger for season four."