Former WWE Champions Believes His Culture Is Underrepresented

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has revealed that he wants a "seat at the table" to help promote and expand his culture in the company which he feels is underrepresented in WWE.

During an appearance on WWE’s After the Bell, The Maharaja said:

“It’s incredible (representing my culture in WWE). I love it.

“Obviously WWE prides itself on its diversity and inclusion of everybody, all different cultures but, I do still believe South Asians are underrepresented in WWE.

“One-in-five people walking on earth right now are South Asian or South Asian heritage and that’s a huge chunk of the population. So diversity matters and it matters for everybody and it should be equal, right?

“So, we just want a seat at the table to represent our culture, represent our people and India itself is such a diverse country.

“There’s so many different languages and cultures within India so all three of us (Mahal & Indus Sher), we represent a different part.

“It’s incredible and I was hearing rumblings of possibly a Performance Center opening up in India. I know we have the NXT Europe opening up so I would love NXT Asia, NXT India to maybe be next.”