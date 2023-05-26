WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Justin Credible Believes AEW Has Done A "Horrible Job" With Bryan Danielson

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Justin Credible Believes AEW Has Done A "Horrible Job" With Bryan Danielson

Former ECW Champion Justin Credible doesn't think All Elite Wrestling has handled their booking of  Bryan Danielson since he joined the company.

During a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, he said AEW has done a "horrible job" with Bryan Danielson:

“I know Bryan Danielson very well, I mean he was one of the biggest stars on the planet just a couple of years ago, and they’ve done a horrible job with him," an honest Credible stated. "Not to have him [Danielson] in some way pick these guys’ brains, I just would imagine that everybody would have come together a lot easier."

Credible added, "I think there’s so much ego involved, it blows my mind, because ECW, the way it worked was there was no ego. I just feel like people are being paid good, maybe too good, and they’re just like, ‘F**k this, let me just do the bare minimum what I’m asked, let’s ride this train till the wheels fall off, make our money and go home.'"


Tags: #aew #ecw #bryan danielson #justin credible

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82143/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer