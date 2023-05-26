Justin Credible Believes AEW Has Done A "Horrible Job" With Bryan Danielson

Former ECW Champion Justin Credible doesn't think All Elite Wrestling has handled their booking of Bryan Danielson since he joined the company.

During a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, he said AEW has done a "horrible job" with Bryan Danielson:

“I know Bryan Danielson very well, I mean he was one of the biggest stars on the planet just a couple of years ago, and they’ve done a horrible job with him," an honest Credible stated. "Not to have him [Danielson] in some way pick these guys’ brains, I just would imagine that everybody would have come together a lot easier."

Credible added, "I think there’s so much ego involved, it blows my mind, because ECW, the way it worked was there was no ego. I just feel like people are being paid good, maybe too good, and they’re just like, ‘F**k this, let me just do the bare minimum what I’m asked, let’s ride this train till the wheels fall off, make our money and go home.'"