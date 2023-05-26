WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Card For Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions Go-Home SmackDown Episode

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

The Card For Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions Go-Home SmackDown Episode

Tonight's WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena because the WWE crew and talent are currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event.

The following matches and segments will take place tonight:

- The KO Show with guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

- Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

- Raquel Rodriguez and a partner vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky

- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Gable Steveson Comments On His In-Ring Future With WWE

During a recent interview with kstp.com, Gable Steveson revealed he eager to make his WWE in-ring debut but isn’t ruling out the 2024 [...]

— TTIOT May 26, 2023 02:31PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #night of champions

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82141/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer