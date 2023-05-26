The Card For Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions Go-Home SmackDown Episode

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Tonight's WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena because the WWE crew and talent are currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event.

The following matches and segments will take place tonight:

- The KO Show with guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

- Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

- Raquel Rodriguez and a partner vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky

- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross