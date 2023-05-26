The Card For Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions Go-Home SmackDown Episode

Tonight's WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena because the WWE crew and talent are currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event.
The following matches and segments will take place tonight:
- The KO Show with guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
- Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship
- Raquel Rodriguez and a partner vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky
- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
⚡ Gable Steveson Comments On His In-Ring Future With WWE
During a recent interview with kstp.com, Gable Steveson revealed he eager to make his WWE in-ring debut but isn’t ruling out the 2024 [...]— TTIOT May 26, 2023 02:31PM
