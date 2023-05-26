WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gable Steveson Comments On His In-Ring Future With WWE

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Gable Steveson Comments On His In-Ring Future With WWE

During a recent interview with kstp.com, Gable Steveson revealed he eager to make his WWE in-ring debut but isn’t ruling out the 2024 Olympics. It is believed WWE has held off on utilising Steveson as he will need time to train for the Olympics and of course he couldn't risk injury:

“I want to go out there on TV. I want to be the person people thought I was and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not. I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I’m flourishing and hopefully they see it, too. I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined.”

