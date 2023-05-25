Steve Austin Sees Something Special In Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has provided his thoughts on Roman Reigns having a long championship reign.

Austin joined the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina , during which he discussed Roman's 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. Austin said of Reigns:

“Roman’s so hot right now and he’s doing great. I thought it was the right finish [at WrestleMania 39] and I loved it. It only made an opportunity for you to care more about Cody Rhodes.”

“I think there’s something so special with Roman. I don’t think they intended on it being a 1000-day reign or whatever it is right now, but the young man has just put the pieces together so good.”



Austin added WWE didn't originally have faith in Reigns like they do now:

“I know three years ago [WWE wasn’t] saying we’re gonna do a 1000-day run on this kid, no it didn’t happen like that. He’s just been so damn good. He’s learned everything and he’s just got that alpha state going on and the time is right for Roman Reigns.”