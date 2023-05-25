Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks The Miz and Booker T "Nailed" Their Impressions Of Him

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

WWE Superstars The Miz and Booker T performed their best impressions of Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger following the release of Arnold's new Netflix series, FUBAR.

Arnold has since responded, saying “I think you guys nailed it.”

I think you guys nailed it. https://t.co/QLiUiw6J5n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 25, 2023

The Netflix, synopsis for the show reads, "When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair."