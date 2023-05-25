WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks The Miz and Booker T "Nailed" Their Impressions Of Him

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks The Miz and Booker T "Nailed" Their Impressions Of Him

WWE Superstars The Miz and Booker T performed their best impressions of Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger following the release of Arnold's new Netflix series, FUBAR.

Arnold has since responded, saying “I think you guys nailed it.”

The Netflix, synopsis for the show reads, "When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair."
 
Click here to watch FUBAR.
Hulk Hogan Addresses His Historic Racist Comments

During an interview with The MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan reflected on his race and sex tape scandal. The WWE Hall of Famer said: “There was [...]

— TTIOT May 25, 2023 05:53PM
 


Tags: #wwe #the miz #booker t #arnold schwarzenegger #fubar #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82130/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer