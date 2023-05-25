Hulk Hogan Addresses His Historic Racist Comments

During an interview with The MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan reflected on his race and sex tape scandal. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

“There was a temporary situation where I thought, okay, where is this going to end up at? Where is this going to wind down? Where is the legacy? At the end of the day, there had been so much goodwill, you know, with the Hulk Hogan brand and people knew me so well. I mean I’ve been around for forty years and people know me so well from Mike Tyson, Brutus Beefcake to Vince McMahon, Verne Gagne to Bret Hart, everybody knows me so well that they knew I would come back and I would become the person that I was. There was a temporary situation with the surgeries, some of the racial stuff that went down. That was a speed bump but that’s not who I was, and everybody knew that. So, it was a tough time but the main thing that really got me over the past ten years was the surgeries that was the thing that was in question when you come out of a back surgery and someone tells you you’re never going to walk again. That will really screw your head up. The rest of the stuff, I had a bunch of people on my side, I had a huge support system and people that knew me stuck with me and it’s just been amazing to see how the fans have stayed with me.”