Complete Participant List For AEW Double Or Nothing International Championship Battle Royale

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

The full list of participants for the AEW Double or Nothing International Championship Battle Royale have finally been revealed.

Ricky Starks confirmed himself as an entrant in the match on Wednesday's Dynamite and he will join:

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

Ricky Starks

Brian Cage

Swerve Strickland

Penta El Zero M

Rey Fenix

Kip Sabian

Chuck Taylor

Trent Beretta

Tony Nese

Ari Daivari

Big Bill

Lee Moriarty

Komander

Bandido

The Butcher

The Blade

Dustin Rhodes

Keith Lee

Juice Robinson

Jay White