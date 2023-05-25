Complete Participant List For AEW Double Or Nothing International Championship Battle Royale

The full list of participants for the AEW Double or Nothing International Championship Battle Royale have finally been revealed.
Ricky Starks confirmed himself as an entrant in the match on Wednesday's Dynamite and he will join:
AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy
Ricky Starks
Brian Cage
Swerve Strickland
Penta El Zero M
Rey Fenix
Kip Sabian
Chuck Taylor
Trent Beretta
Tony Nese
Ari Daivari
Big Bill
Lee Moriarty
Komander
Bandido
The Butcher
The Blade
Dustin Rhodes
Keith Lee
Juice Robinson
Jay White
⚡ WWE Releases Could Be Imminent
WWE releases from the roster could be imminent once again. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that releases could be coming to the W [...]— TTIOT May 24, 2023 08:56PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com