WWE Releases Could Be Imminent

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

WWE releases from the roster could be imminent once again.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that releases could be coming to the WWE roster ahead of Money In The Bank 2023 in July:

“I don’t know names at all, but I know a source that has said to expect a minor batch of releases prior to July 1, I think that’s just business. Hopefully I’m wrong on that one, but I would expect prior to the second half of this year, a few cuts just because of the circumstances that the company finds themselves in right now.”

It has been long rumored that releases were coming following the WWE sale and takeover by Endeavor but it was believed these would mainly be behind the scenes and at the headquarters.

— TTIOT May 24, 2023 08:52PM

Source: givemesport.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

