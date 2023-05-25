WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Creative Writer Was Fired After Being Too Critical

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has revealed that a former creative writer was fired from WWE within a matter of weeks to their criticism of the company.

During the latest The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, John Morrison explained the writer who was a friend couldn’t stop pointing out problems with the running of WWE:

“There’s a buddy of mine, ended up getting hired as a writer and he kept pointing out to me all the things that were wrong with the storytelling and how WWE was run. I told him for a couple of months, ‘Everyone is aware. All the other writers know this and Vince and the whole office, they know this. I promise you, if you say all these things, you’re gonna last less than a month.’”

“Guess how long he lasted? Three weeks. So he moved to Connecticut and he’s a smart guy and a good writer. He wrote movies and TV. It’s just like what we’re talking about. We see the problems and then you have the choice. You can’t just speak up because that doesn’t solve or fix or change anything. They just fire you.”

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #john morrison

