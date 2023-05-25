Eric Young Reveals A "Big Change Coming"

Eric Young has been under contract with WWE since returning last November but he has yet to appear on WWE television. The former SAnitY member had initially worked for WWE between 2016 and 2020.

Young posted a tweet teasing what’s next for him with a photo of a tablet with a blank document on its screen.

He tweeted, “Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons…… we’ll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!!”

Young's last televised match took place last October for IMPACT Wrestling, where he lost to Sami Callihan in a Double Jeopardy match.