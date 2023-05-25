WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hidden Details And A McMahon Family Tribute Feature On The New WWE World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

The new WWEWorld Heavyweight Championship has largely been received very well by fans for its design and subtle nods to past designs, however, if you look closer there are even more hidden details that you might have missed!

WWE has revealed five hidden details on the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt, which you can discover below:

1. The eagle at the top of the main plate in honor of the much-loved winged-eagle WWE Title belt

2. The three lions are a reference to the McMahon Family crest

3. The crown at the top of the main plate honors WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino’s May 1963 title win

4. The 60 diamonds covering the title represent 60 years of WWE

5. The plates feature ring ropes to represent the squared circle

A new champion will be decided on Saturday in the WWE Night of Champions main event when Seth Rollins goes up against AJ Styles.


