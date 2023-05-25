WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Legal Issues Concerning CM Punk’s AEW Return

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) have been signed and other legal issues "taken care of" in regard to CM Punk returning to the company in recent weeks. Meltzer said:

“There were a couple of things done. There was some legal stuff that was taken care of. There were NDAs involved in this.

I think the key stuff is AEW was protected as far as him showing up for all the dates.

The decision is, as far as we know, that Ace Steel will be working remotely, he will not be an agent going to the Collision shows, which was what the big thing that happened last Tuesday was, so that was how that was settled.”

It has been pretty much all but confirmed that CM Punk will be returning to AEW on the debut episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced that the first episode of the new Saturday night show will emanate live from the United Center in Chicago.

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk

