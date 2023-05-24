WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Reflects On Trying To Get Hired By AEW Last Year

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

During the most recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed trying to get hired by AEW after WWE released him in January 2022. WWE rehired Road Dogg in August as he their Senior Vice President of Live Events.

“I think it’s awesome to have competition. I think they’re doing great. I think their doing great makes us do great, too. I think it’s a good time to be in the business. Three Ts, time, talent, and then the team, the leadership team. Look, that’s where I will get a little confrontational and opinionated. I think we got a great leadership team in place, and I think the right people are in the right spots to make the right things happen. I don’t know that I could say the same for the others, and yet I have no idea how the other is run. I want to be very clear on that. I’ve only heard from individuals. I have no idea, I’ve never experienced it. He wouldn’t have me, I asked. I asked him to take me to prom, and he wouldn’t take me,"

Source: open.spotify.com
