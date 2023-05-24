WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jesse Ventura Remembers "Superstar" Billy Graham

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

Jesse Ventura Remembers "Superstar" Billy Graham

In a video published on Substack, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has remembered the late greayr “Superstar” Billy Graham, who he credited as being a major inspiration for him during his early days in professional wrestling. Ventura said:

“He was the decade before me and Hulk Hogan and all of us in the ’80s. It was Superstar Billy Graham that was my inspiration that got me to become a pro wrestler. If he wouldn’t have happened, there wouldn’t have been a Hulk Hogan, there wouldn’t have been a Jesse Ventura, there wouldn’t have been many people in the business. That was the impact that Superstar had. He was the first wrestler who brought a bodybuilder’s body, a physique of that level into the world of pro wrestling with the tie-dye trunks, the sunglasses, and the hip talk and all that. His timing was perfect back then in the ’70s, and Superstar became the biggest star in professional wrestling for about three to four years when he defeated Bruno Sammartino for the then WWWF World Heavyweight Championship."

Source: jesseventura.substack.com
Tags: #wwe #jesse ventura #superstar billy graham #billy graham

